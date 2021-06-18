America, Stop Moving West

On June 17th, 2021, it was 118°F in Phoenix, Arizona — a temperature best described as “scorched earth” or “smote down from God” hot.

Phoenix’s record-breaking temperature comes hot off a trail of six, 110°F and higher days — a reality almost as disturbing as the fact that Phoenix is one of our nation’s fastest-growing cities.

It’s one thing to retire to the South or West. It’s another for millennials to move there in 2021.

How did we become so divorced from reality?